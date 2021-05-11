Top Fed official says Fed far from achieving its goals

She said that the report was “a reminder that the path of re-opening and recovery — like the shutdown — is likely to be uneven and difficult to predict, so basing monetary policy on outcomes rather than the outlook will serve us well.”

She said the path of inflation was also difficult to predict but that the most likely outcome was a brief period of “transitory” price increases with inflation then returning to the low inflation levels that the country has experienced for more than a quarter-century.

But she said she will be monitoring inflation closely in coming months to make sure this forecast of a return to lower inflation proves correct.

If a risk of higher inflation for longer becomes evident, Brainard said the Fed has “the tools and the experience to gently guide inflation back to our target. No one should doubt our commitment to do so."

But on the other hand, she said the Fed should not dismiss risks that the re-opening proves weaker than expected because of such factors as the uncertain path for the pandemic.

“Remaining patient through the transitory surge associated with reopening will help ensure that the underlying economic momentum ... is not curtailed by a premature tightening of financial conditions,” Brainard said.