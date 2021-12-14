 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Treasury awards $8.7B for lending in minority communities

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday the release of $8.7 billion to help increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and people living in poorer communities with limited access to banking.

The funds from the Emergency Capital Investment Program, which was created this year, will go to 186 community-based financial institutions. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss the investments in remarks Tuesday morning at the Freedman's Bank Forum.

Black Americans represent 13.4% of the U.S. population, yet Federal Reserve figures show they control just 4.3% of household wealth. More than half of Black household wealth is in the form of pension entitlements, which cannot be passed along to future generations. This inequity makes it harder for people living in predominantly Black communities to qualify for business loans and mortgages in ways that could help build their net worth.

The $8.7 billion will be going to institutions headquartered in 36 states, as well as Guam and Washington, D.C. Roughly 54% of the funds are going to banks and 46% to credit unions. The distributions will range from more than $200 million for the largest institutions to less than $100,000 for smaller ones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any Democratic challenger. And Republicans control virtually all of state government.

Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say 'no' to pot sales

Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say 'no' to pot sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to block local marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges as a statewide deadline to do so nears, with many officials deciding to stay out of the upcoming market until regulators provide more clarity.

Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol

Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gathered to pay tribute to a “giant of our history” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era's sense of common civility and compromise.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

ROME (AP) — A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? African startup designs bizarre 'birdoplane'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News