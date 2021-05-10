Treasury sends $12B in COVID-19 relief to Ohio governments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Treasury Department on Monday said Ohio will receive nearly $5.4 billion in aid as part of Democratic President Joe Biden's larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with another nearly $6.6 billion going directly to counties, cities and townships.

Thirty-seven Ohio cities and townships and all 88 counties will receive the payments, part of the $350 billion program created under the American Rescue Plan to help state and local governments and boost the U.S. national economy that's been hard hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

State and local governments can use the money for relief from the public health crisis. The money also can be used to offset harm to workers, small businesses and affected industries, to invest in water, sewer and broadband systems and to replace lost public sector revenue, according to guidance the Treasury Department released along with the figures. Essential workers also can qualify for premium pay under the program.

What officials can't do with the money is use it to cut taxes, pay down debt or bolster the state rainy day fund.