 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tribe's lawsuit challenges Arizona law on gambling expansion
0 Comments
AP

Tribe's lawsuit challenges Arizona law on gambling expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona tribe that didn't sign a revised gambling compact with the state earlier this year, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new state law is unconstitutional and left some rural tribes in the cold by excluding them from negotiations hamming out the legislation.

The suit filed by the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe on Thursday asks the court to prevent the Department of Gaming from issuing sportsbook licenses and allowing sports betting, the Arizona Republic reported.

The lawsuit said the state presented the tribe with an amended compact “as a non-negotiable, ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ proposition."

The lawmaker who sponsored the gambling legislation defended it as fair and equitable.

The timing of the lawsuit “at the dawn of selection rather than during the legislative session or upon the bill’s enactment, amount to an end-around on that qualifications-based awarding process,” state Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Friday.

The legislation signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey last spring expands the types of gambling allowed at tribal casinos, lets tribes and pro sports teams take bets on sport evenings and licenses six operators to sign up players for betting on fantasy virtual games.

A judge scheduled an emergency hearing next Friday on the suit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden promises more strikes on Afghanistan extremist group
National Politics

Biden promises more strikes on Afghanistan extremist group

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Another terror attack, he said, is “highly likely” this weekend as the U.S. winds down its evacuation.

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News