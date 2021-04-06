Tribes talk priorities with ‘formidable guardian’ Haaland

She placed her hand over her heart as she listened to stories from pueblo leaders and took notes.

“I thank all of you for doing such an amazing job and getting your communities here in New Mexico vaccinated,” Haaland said. “I know how difficult it has been to keep our people safe and healthy during this terrible pandemic.”

More broadly, Haaland pressed for addressing climate change and moving toward a clean energy economy.

Tribal governors told Haaland that protecting Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico is a top priority, saying they are frustrated that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hasn't done more to stem oil and gas development.

Tribes' expectations of Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, are wide-ranging, rooted in the federal government's past failures to uphold responsibilities etched in treaties and other acts. While many are hopeful her appointment will open the door to new possibilities, they acknowledge it will take time to address the systemic problems that have plagued their communities for generations.

Haaland is well-versed in the struggles of Indian Country when it comes to things like a lack of basic infrastructure, education achievement gaps, disproportionate health conditions and protecting sacred sites.