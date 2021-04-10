Troubled background check system delays elder care hiring

Instead, frustrated employers said they couldn't log on, couldn't get answers through Guardian about why the portal wasn't working, and couldn't get help from equally stumped state workers. Employees could complete separate fingerprint checks, but then those couldn't be linked to the proper employees' files.

“If I’m trying to hire an employee, I can’t check whether they’re in the system or not,” said Ara Postaldjian, who owns the Redell Pines care home in Monrovia, northeast of Los Angeles.

He was unable to hire six employees as recently as late March because he couldn’t complete their background checks through Guardian.

Two others he vetted the old way, by calling the Department of Social Services and reading their names and Social Security numbers aloud — the kind of hands-on process that Guardian was supposed to replace. State workers were able to log in to a database to clear those two employees but couldn't give him definitive answers on whether the other six were safe to hire.

Navigating Guardian is nearly a full-time job for one employee recruiter at home care provider Home Instead, said human resources manager Vera Davidson, who is based in Pasadena for the Omaha, Nebraska-based national provider.