 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Truckers, petroleum dealers brace for likely diesel tax hike

  • Updated
  • 0

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The trucking industry, petroleum dealers and others are bracing for a possible double-digit increase in Connecticut’s diesel tax on July 1. The regularly scheduled adjustment comes as diesel prices are rising across the state.

Connecticut's Department of Revenue Services has until June 15 to determine the updated rate for the tax, which is currently 40.1 cents per gallon. State law requires that it be adjusted annually, based on a complex formula that takes into account daily fuel prices at two terminals over the prior 365 days.

The state's fixed price diesel tax was created more than a decade ago to provide predictability for businesses. But this year, it's unclear what the new rate will be, considering the sharply rising prices. Some have predicted the new rate could increase by as much as 20 cents.

“No one knows what it’s going to be in advance, when July 1st comes, until they make that announcement,” said Chris Herb, president and CEO of Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, on Wednesday. “So that’s the confusion right now, is we don’t know how much more we’re going to have to pay to ship products.”

People are also reading…

Herb called on the General Assembly to reconvene and stop the looming tax increase.

“I think if anything dictates that there should be a special session, it's this one because this is hurting every person in the state on every product that’s sold,” he said. The average price of a gallon of diesel in Connecticut was $6.189 on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Katie Childs, vice president of Tuxis Ohrs Fuel in Meriden, a fuel delivery company, said her family business sells about 15 million gallons of diesel each year. She said a 10- to 15-cent increase in the state tax equates to about $1.5 million more in taxes. She said the state's new highway use tax, which begins in 2023, will cost another $500,000.

“We've already done what we can to absorb the inflationary expenses,” Childs said, predicting that 100% of “all of these new taxes that are coming in” will be passed on to her customers in Connecticut.

Both Childs and Herb attended a news conference Wednesday organized by Bob Stefanowski, the endorsed Republican candidate for governor. The issue of taxes, including the diesel tax, has become a top issue in this year's election. GOP lawmakers on Tuesday called for a special legislative session to cut taxes beyond the roughly $500 million in changes included in the newly adjusted state budget that was approved by mostly Democrats.

On Wednesday, Stefanowski called for suspending the 40.1-cent diesel tax until the end of year. That would be similar to how the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont suspended a 25-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline until December. Stefanowski is also proposing other tax changes, including a reduction in the sales tax, elimination of a 1% surcharge on prepared meals and suspension of the gross receipts tax on gasoline and cancellation of the new mileage tax on large trucks.

Max Reiss, spokesperson for Lamont, said, “Right now a special session is not on the table.” Rather, he said, the administration is focusing on implementing the various tax reductions that are set to take effect in the new fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says that if he loses reelection in November, Republicans will take the “breathtaking” step to ban books, particularly those related to the LGBTQ community. Evers made his comments after a ceremony outside the state Capitol kicking off the start of Pride Month. Evers was the first governor to ever raise a rainbow flag over the Capitol in 2019. He says if a Republican is governor, he worries they will roll back progress for the LGBTQ community, including banning books in schools. He referenced efforts by some Republican lawmakers who are looking into books available at school libraries across the state.

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort.” Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House

Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House

Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey has offered an emotional call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation. In a roughly 22-minute speech at the White House on Tuesday, McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, exhorted a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights. McConaughey used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to muster. He offered a clear connection to the small Texas town and vivid detail of the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school.

Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

President Joe Biden has ordered emergency measures to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers. He's also declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia as he attempts to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals. Biden's use of the Defense Production Act and his other executive actions come amid complaints by industry groups that the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems due to a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations. Biden’s actions aim to increase domestic production of solar panel parts, building installation materials, high-efficiency heat pumps and cells used for clean-energy generated fuels.

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

How fungus from coffee waste could help insulate your home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News