 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington, D.C., hotel while in office, forcing him at one point to get a reprieve from a major bank on payments on a loan, according to documents released Friday by a House committee investigating his business.

In addition to the payment delay, the Trump Organization also had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business to help the hotel, according to documents released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee said financial statements it obtained show the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, business that government ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The documents from the committee, the first public disclosure of audited financial statements from the hotel, show steep losses despite a brisk business while he was in office from lobbyists and businesses and Republican groups.

The loan delay by Deutsche Bank to the president was an “undisclosed preferential treatment” that should have been reported by the president because the bank has substantial business in the U.S., the committee said in a letter to the General Services Administration, the federal agency overseeing the hotel. The hotel is leased by the federal government to the Trump Organization.

People are also reading…

“The documents ... raise new and troubling questions about former President Trump’s lease with GSA and the agency’s ability to manage the former president’s conflicts of interest during his term in office when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant,” the committee, overseen by Democrat Carolyn Maloney of New York, wrote in a news release.

Trump's company has been trying to sell the 263-room hotel since the fall of 2019 but has struggled to find buyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.

Report details Trump's all-out bid to undo election results

Report details Trump's all-out bid to undo election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears search for a for a late night snack in Alaska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News