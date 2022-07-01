 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Turkey blocks access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America

  • Updated
  • 0

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s media watchdog has banned access to the Turkish services of U.S. public service broadcaster Voice of America and German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, prompting criticism of censorship.

The Supreme Board of Radio and Television enforced a February decision requiring international media that air television content in Turkish online to apply for a broadcast license. An Ankara court ruled to restrict access to the websites of the state-owned Deutsche Welle and Voice of America late Thursday.

Neither website was available in Turkey on Friday. In a statement, Deutsche Welle said it did not comply with the licensing requirement because it “would have allowed the Turkish government to censor editorial content.”

Director general Peter Limbourg said this was explained in detail to the Turkish radio and TV board, abbreviated as RTUK.

“For example, media licensed in Turkey are required to delete online content that RTUK interprets as inappropriate. This is simply unacceptable for an independent broadcaster. DW will take legal action against the blocking that has now taken place,” Limbourg said.

People are also reading…

Ilhan Tasci, a RTUK member from Turkey's main opposition Republican People’s Party, said he opposed the move to block the two foreign broadcasters. The board applied to the court for the access restriction, he said.

“Here is press freedom and advanced democracy,” he tweeted sarcastically.

The board is dominated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party and its nationalist allies, and regularly fines critical broadcasters.

The Journalists Union of Turkey called the decision censorship. “Give up on trying to ban everything you don’t like, this society wants freedom,” it tweeted.

In February, RTUK said it identified three websites without broadcast licenses, which also included the Turkish services of Euronews. But Euronews said it argued that it did not broadcast live in Turkish or air visual bulletins and was therefore exempt from the licensing requirements.

Voice of America noted in February that while licensing for TV and radio broadcasts is a norm because broadcast airwaves are finite resources, the internet does not have limited bandwidth.

“The only possible purpose of a licensing requirement for internet distribution is enabling censorship," VOA said in a statement. For broadcast airwaves, “Governments have a recognized responsibility to regulate the spectrum to ensure it is used in the broader public’s interest,” it said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted when the licensing regulation emerged in February that the U.S. was concerned with RTUK’s “decision to expand government control over free press outlets.”

In response, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic noted that the U.S. required Turkey’s state English-language broadcaster, TRT World, to register as a foreign agent under a law intended for lobbyists and public relations firms working for foreign governments. TRT said it was newsgathering and reporting like any other international media.

“TRT abides by relevant regulations for its activities in the U.S. Is that censorship? We expect the same from @VoATurkish and others,” Bilgic tweeted.

Turkey was rated “Not Free” for 2021 on the Freedom of the Net index by Freedom House. Hundreds of thousands of domains and web addresses have been blocked.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Turkey at 149 out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index, saying “all possible means are used to undermine critics,” including stripping journalists of press cards, online censorship, lawsuits and arrests.

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

President Joe Biden and Western allies at a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps say they're intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia lobbed new missiles at Kyiv. Biden says the coalition of countries can't let Russian President Vladimir Putin play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. Leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work

EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work

Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union’s second-largest export industry after energy — gold. On Tuesday, the Group of Seven nations agreed on a ban on Russian gold imports in the latest round of sanctions over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A White House official says the ban is another way to block paths between the Russian economy and the broader global financial system. The gold import ban is meant to isolate Russia economically, starve its funding arm and prevent money laundering.

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia has defaulted on foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. Moscow owed $100 million in interest on two bonds that was originally due May 27. A 30-day grace period expired Sunday, and rating agency company Moody's on Monday declared the country to be in default. The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia says it has the money to pay but Western sanctions created “artificial obstacles” by freezing its foreign currency reserves held abroad.

Turkey lifting objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Turkey lifting objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Finland’s president says Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid. President Sauli Niinistö says the three countries’ leaders signed a joint agreement after talks on Tuesday. He said the memorandum “confirms that (Turkey) will at the Madrid Summit this week support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status and apply to join NATO. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia during a video meeting with leading economic powers. Zelenskyy, in his remarks on Monday to the Group of Seven summit, addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader's comments came as G-7 leaders prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The G-7 leaders in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup

1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup

The House Jan. 6 committee held a surprise hearing Tuesday delivering alarming new testimony about Donald Trump’s actions that day. Witness Cassidy Hutchinson is a lesser-known former White House aide who had proximity to power as an adviser to the then-president and his chief of staff Mark Meadows. She rebuffed Trump’s team warnings against testifying and provided firsthand knowledge of what she saw and heard in the run-up to the insurrection. She described an angry and defiant Trump who ignored repeated warnings against summoning the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to intervene to stop the violence as rioters laid siege.

Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

Ukrainian officials say their country's forces are withdrawing from a besieged eastern city to move to stronger positions. The industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city’s edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures with civilians. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Friday that the Ukrainian troops have been ordered to leave Sievierodonetsk, which has been reduced mostly to rubble and seen its population decline from an estimated 100,000 to 10,000.

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's annual leaders' summit in Madrid. Biden says “NATO is strong and united." He says steps taken at the summit will augment its “collective strength.” Biden says the U.S. will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland and send two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. The U.S. is also sending more air defense and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

About 4,000 protesters have gathered in Munich as the Group of Seven leading economic powers are set to hold their annual gathering in the Germany's Bavarian Alps. Organizers had hoped to mobilize up to 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city on Saturday. One of the protest organizers theorized that potential participants might consider it inappropriate to challenge the world’s wealthiest democracies during Russia’s war in Ukraine.  Fifteen groups critical of globalization called on people to participate in demonstrations for this weekend’s summit. The G-7 leaders are expected to start arriving Saturday afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change, energy and the looming food security crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb’s temporary 'no party rule' is now permanent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News