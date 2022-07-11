 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK Conservatives jostle in crowded, testy leadership race

From the This morning's top headlines: Monday, July 11 series

Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to woo their Conservative Party electorate

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of almost a dozen candidates.

Little-known junior minister Rehman Chishti became the 11th candidate to declare he wants to succeed Johnson, who quit as Conservative leader on Thursday amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals. Other contenders include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, and backbench lawmakers Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch.

The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes. The final pair will be put to a postal ballot of party members across the country. Under Britain’s parliamentary system the new leader will automatically become prime minister without the need for a general election.

People are also reading…

The party’s 1922 Committee, which runs leadership contests, is set to elect a new executive on Monday, which will lay out rules for the contest. The committee wants to complete the parliamentary stage of the election before lawmakers break for the summer on July 21. That would mean a summer second round with a new leader in place by the time the House of Commons returns on Sept. 5.

One key decision by the committee will be how many nominations a candidate will need to get onto the first ballot. At the last leadership contest in 2019 it was eight, but the threshold could be 20 or more this time — a move that could eliminate some contenders immediately.

Many Conservatives are wary of leaving Johnson in office for too long, concerned a lame-duck leader is the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price increases driving inflation to levels not seen in decades, and growing labor unrest. Some also worry Johnson — brought down by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers — could do mischief even as a caretaker prime minister.

In the wide-open leadership contest, contenders are striving to set themselves apart from the perceived front-runner, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who already has the backing of more than three dozen lawmakers.

Many have repudiated tax increases Sunak introduced to shore up U.K. finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit — a 1.25% income-tax rise for millions of workers, and an increase in corporation tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will scrap one or both.

“I want to cut all taxes,” said Hunt, who pledged to slash corporation tax to 15%. Truss said she would start slashing taxes “from day one,” and Tugendhat said he would “lower taxes across every aspect of society.”

Sunak, whose resignation on Tuesday helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity, and warned rivals not to tell the public “comforting fairy-tales.”

All the candidates are trying to distance themselves from the mire of drift, disorganization and rule-breaking that sank Johnson — though most of them have served in his government, and some still do.

They are seeking to appeal to an electorate of about 180,000 Conservative members that, in many ways, doesn't represent the country as a whole: It’s older, whiter and more affluent, and much more strongly in favor of Brexit, the country’s departure from the European Union.

None has so far renounced Johnson’s most contentious policies: Legislation to rip up parts of its Brexit deal with the EU, and a plan to send some asylum-seekers arriving in Britain to Rwanda that is being challenged in the courts.

The party battle has already turned fractious, with rivals criticizing Sunak’s record as finance minister, and Zahawi, the current Treasury chief, fending off claims he is being investigated over his tax affairs.

Zahawi said he was being “smeared” and said he was unaware of any investigation by the tax office or other bodies.

Tony Travers, a professor of government at the London School of Economics, said “it would be hard to exaggerate how nasty” the contest already is, with candidates' teams briefing and leaking about one another to the media.

“It really is a war of all against all — and will get worse,” he said.

Oddsmakers say Sunak is likely to be one of the final two contenders, but the race is highly unpredictable. Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt both have strong support, while Tugendhat, a former soldier on the party’s center-left, and right-wing rising star Badenoch have secured big-name support and could surprise more experienced rivals.

Johnson clung to power for months despite accusations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament about government office parties that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

He was fined by police for attending one of the parties, but went on to survive a no-confidence vote last month in Parliament, even though 41% of Conservative lawmakers tried to oust him.

But Johnson was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Johnson, still in office if not in power, said he didn't plan to endorse a candidate.

“I wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support,” he said.

Follow all of AP’s coverage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as it attempts to reconstitute its forces for a renewed assault. A Washington-based think tank said Russian forces made no territorial gains in Ukraine on Wednesday “for the first time in 133 days of war.” The Institute for the Study of War suggested Moscow might be taking an “operational pause” that does not entail “the complete cessation of active hostilities.” Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his forces “haven't even started” to fight. Shelling continued in Ukraine’s east, and further fighting was reported off the country's Black Sea coast.

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

The Army says a retired three-star general has been suspended as a military adviser. The suspension follows reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. An Army spokeswoman says an inquiry has been called for retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, but provides no details. The first lady commented last month that the right of women to make their own decisions about their bodies had been stolen by the Supreme Court's recent abortion decision. USA Today reports that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried the reply, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. The committee is racing to gather newly emerging evidence and the session could be the final one in a series of public hearings that began in early June. Meanwhile, committee members say a lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Watch Now: Related Video

How hot is too hot for the human body?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News