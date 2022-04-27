 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK fraud investigators step up inquiry into Liberty Steel

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — British fraud investigators have raided the U.K. offices of the GFG Alliance, owners of the country’s third-largest steelmaker, as part of an investigation into possible fraud and money laundering related to financing from a now-bankrupt lender with ties to former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation last year after Greensill Capital’s collapse forced the owner of Liberty Steel, which has thousands of staff in the U.K., to seek a government bailout. British media have reported that Cameron lobbied government officials, including Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on behalf of Greensill.

The fraud office said Wednesday that it is investigating possible fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to companies within GFG, also known as the Gupta Family Group Alliance, including “financing arrangements” with Greensill. Investigators have requested documents, including balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the investigation, the agency said.

People are also reading…

In a memo to employees, GFG denied any wrongdoing and pledged to cooperate with investigators.

“As part of their ongoing investigation they have today issued procedural … requests for information to some of our U.K. sites, as expected,” GFG said in the memo. “We will comply with the information request orders and will continue to cooperate fully in all manners.”

The company declined to comment.

GFG is led by Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta, who was once praised as the “savior of steel” for rescuing struggling steelmakers.

GFG used “supply-chain finance services” offered by Greensill. This meant that if GFG sold a product to another company, it could send the invoice to Greensill and be paid right away, rather than having to wait potentially months for the customer to pay its bills.

This type of financing can be useful for companies with tight cash flows.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police say the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.  Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 others have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region. The two sides are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Russian state TV showed the flag of Moscow-based Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at the city’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames. Russia reported one serviceman was killed and 27 were missing after last week's fire on the warship Moskva that sank.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

An Oregon woman has been arrested in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child. Police in Albany say the 32-year-old woman was pulled over in a traffic stop Saturday and they came to believe she was a danger to herself and others and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers then searched a residence where the child's body was found. The woman was taken into custody and being held at the Linn County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mistreatment.

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia has dramatically escalated its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, cutting natural gas off to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatening to disconnect even more nations. European leaders decried Wednesday the move as “blackmail.” A day after the United States and other Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin used its most essential export as leverage. The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas and deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. It could also deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort. Benchmark gas prices in Europe shot up on the news.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Japanese officials say the Ukrainian government has removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Tokyo protested. They say Japan’s support for Ukrainians defending their country from Russia's invasion won't be changed by what they called an inappropriate portrayal of Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War II. The photos included the text “Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945.” Many Japanese on social media criticized Hirohito's inclusion as an “insult” and said Japan should stop supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian government apologized and said it had no intention of offending Japan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Orphaned mountain lion cub rescued in California park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News