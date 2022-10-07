 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK, Ireland signal new hope of deal to end Brexit trade feud

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland hailed a new spirit of compromise on Friday in a grinding feud over post-Brexit trade rules, expressing hope of making enough progress in the next three weeks to avoid a destabilizing new election in Northern Ireland.

It comes as new British Prime Minister Liz Truss seeks to improve relations with the U.K.’s neighbors after the country’s long, acrimonious divorce from the European Union.

U.K. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Britain and the EU were negotiating “in good faith and good humor” — a marked contrast from the bitter tone that has marred relations since the U.K. voted for Brexit in 2016.

Speaking to reporters in London after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, he said he was “very positive about the chances of getting a negotiated solution.”

People are also reading…

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said “political leadership is about making things happen and sometimes surprising people, and I think that’s what we need to do over the next few weeks.”

Arrangements for Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member, which is Ireland — have been the most contentious issue so far in the U.K.-E.U. divorce, which became final at the end of 2020.

The two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. Instead, some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. undergo checks.

That solution has spiraled into a political crisis for the power-sharing government in Belfast, with British Unionist politicians refusing to form a government with Irish nationalists because they see the checks as undermining their British identity and Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, with talks to solve the problem gridlocked, Britain introduced legislation to suspend the checks and rip up part of its legally binding Brexit treaty. The unilateral move brought legal action from the EU and the risk of an all-out trade war.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put Brexit in perspective, brought European allies closer together and given the U.K. and the EU new motivation to heal their divide. U.K. and EU negotiators this week held their first talks in months.

Neither side has set a deadline, but one date looms: If the Northern Ireland executive is not up and running by Oct. 28, a new election must be held, bringing yet more uncertainty.

Coveney said the aim was to make enough progress before Oct. 28 to persuade North Ireland's unionists to rejoin the Belfast executive.

“I don’t think we can get everything agreed in the space of three weeks, that is completely unrealistic,” he said. “But the question is can we make progress that is measurable and serious in that period where people can see we’re on a course that the people can start believing in.”

Beyond that, April 2023 marks 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, the peace accord that largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland. Politicians in the U.K., Ireland and the U.S. — which played a key role in negotiating the agreement — all want to resolve the trade issues before the anniversary.

Still, there is no outward sign that the U.K. is willing to scrap its treaty-breaching legislation, a key EU demand.

Coveney nonetheless struck a positive note.

“What we’re after here is a nil-all draw, where everybody can walk away feeling that they haven’t won or lost, but they can live with the outcome,” he said.

Follow AP’s coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

U.S. officials celebrated at the start of September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash. The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil. That would deprive Putin of money to keep prosecuting his war in Ukraine, but also ensure that oil kept gushing out of Russia and kept global prices low. But nearly a month later, the organization made up of some of the world’s leading economies, the Group of Seven, is still figuring out how to execute their plan and gather participants.

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser Thursday night, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has acknowledged she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts. But she insisted Sunday that she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances. Truss acknowledged that the U.K. faces “a very turbulent and stormy time” but said her policies would lead to a “high-growth, low-tax economy” in the longer term. The comments are unlikely to calm Truss’s Conservative Party. The party opens its four-day annual conference on Sunday amid plunging poll ratings and growing public discontent.

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Prime Minister Liz Truss took over from Boris Johnson as U.K. leader a month ago. Truss and her ministers say they want to solve a bitter dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules. And on Thursday the British leader is traveling to the Czech Republic for the first meeting of the European Political Community. That's an initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron that brings together EU members, aspiring members and the U.K., the bloc's only ex-member.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Diving from a helicopter: Daredevil takes the plunge in Sydney Harbour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News