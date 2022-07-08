 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UK Labour leaders cleared over 'beergate' meal with team

  • Updated
FILE - File photo of Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to the Brewdog Pub and Brewery in the City of London. British police said Friday that they will not be fining the two top leaders of the opposition Labour Party over a curry-and-beer meal with colleagues last year while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions. Durham Police said it "will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken." Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner both said they would resign if they were fined over the incident, dubbed "beergate" by the media.

LONDON (AP) — British police said Friday that they won't be fining the two top leaders of the opposition Labour Party over a curry-and-beer meal with colleagues last year while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions.

The local police force in Durham said it “will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner both said they would resign if they were fined over the incident, dubbed “beergate” by the media.

Starmer said he and colleagues had a takeout curry and a beer in a lawmaker’s office in northeast England in April 2021 during campaigning for a special election. Rules in place at the time barred indoor social mixing between households. Starmer said no rules were broken because it was part of a workday.

Police agreed. The Durham force said it had studied “a substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence” and concluded “that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.”

The force said none of the 17 people present would be fined.

Starmer contrasted his promise to resign if fined with the behavior of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who refused to quit after he was fined 50 pounds ($61) by police for attending a party in his office in 2020 that broke lockdown rules.

Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday after months of scandals including “partygate” led his Conservative Party to revolt.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

