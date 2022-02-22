 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz said his government made the decision in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that he said marked a “serious break of international law.”

“Now it's up to the international community to react to this one-sided, incomprehensible and unjustified action by the Russian president,” he told reporters in Berlin, adding that it was necessary to “send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won't remain without consequences.”

The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so. Washington has for years argued that building another pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

People are also reading…

U.S. officials have also warned that Nord Stream 2 poses risks to Ukraine and Poland because it could allow Russia to stop pumping gas through those countries.

Scholz predecessor Angela Merkel had defended the project, as have prominent figures in Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party.

“The situation now is fundamentally different," Scholz said Tuesday, explaining that the government had decided to withdraw a report on the impact that the pipeline — which hasn’t begun operating yet — would have on the security of Germany's gas supplies.

“That may sound technical, but it's a necessary administrative step without which the certification of the pipeline cannot happen now,” he said.

Scholz added that Germany's Economy Ministry would reassess the situation in light of the latest developments.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he added.

Germany meets about a quarter of its energy needs with natural gas, a share that will increase in the coming years as the country switches off its last three nuclear power plants and phases out the use of coal. About half of the natural gas used in Germany comes from Russia.

The government aims to end the use of all fossil fuels in Germany by 2045.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Germany for suspending certification of the pipeline.

“This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances,” he wrote on Twitter. “True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region.

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump's desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Head-on collision with Middleton police cruiser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News