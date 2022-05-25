 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ukraine: Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions for talks

From the This morning's top headlines: Texas school shooting; 2022 midterm primaries; and more series

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russia must pull back to its pre-war positions as a first step before diplomatic talks

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president said Wednesday that Russia must pull back to its pre-war positions as a first step before diplomatic talks, a negotiating line that Moscow is unlikely to agree to anytime soon.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he currently sees no willingness on the part of Russia to resume earnest negotiations on ending the three-month war.

“At the beginning, there was an impression that we can move ahead, that there would be a certain result or some outcome of those talks. But it all has stalled,” Zelenskyy said through an interpreter by video link to attendees at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He expressed a willingness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, but stressed that Moscow needs to make clear its willingness to engage in serious talks.

“They should demonstrate at least something like steps withdrawing their troops and equipment to the position before the 24th of February,” the day Russia's invasion began, he said. “That would be a correct step, first step in negotiations.”

People are also reading…

Zelenskyy also made clear that Ukraine’s aim is to regain all of its lost territory.

“Ukraine is not going to concede our territory. We are fighting in our country, on our land,” he said.

Russia, which has gradually narrowed its own military goals in Ukraine amid fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces, might be playing for time, Zelenskyy added.

A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling in a town at the epicenter of fighting

Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday that another eight people have been wounded in the shelling of Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours. He accused the Russian troops of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.

The town is located in in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the Russian forces have been pressing their offensive despite stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for eight years and hold large swaths of territory. Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities are the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region still under Ukrainian government control.

Injuries were also reported from the eastern town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region early Wednesday morning.

Pokrovsk’s administration head Ruslan Trebushkin said in a Facebook post that the damage caused and the number of injured were still being assessed.

One strike left a crater at least three meters (10 feet) deep, the remnants of what appeared to be a rocket still smoldering. A row of low terraced houses near the strike suffered significant damage, with roofing tiles blown off, door frames ripped from the walls and pieces of concrete scattered around.

“There’s no place to live in left, everything is smashed,” said Viktoria Kurbonova, a mother-of-two who lived in one of the terraced houses. The windows had been blown out by an earlier strike about a month ago, and they had replaced them with plastic sheeting. That, she said, probably saved their lives as at least there was no glass flying around.

Late Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the country's forces in the region faced a difficult situation.

“Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there,” he said in his nightly address to the nation. “Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk — the occupiers want to destroy everything there.”

A solution to getting wheat out of Ukraine for export doesn't appear to be imminent.

British military authorities say Ukraine’s overland export routes are “highly unlikely” to offset the problems caused by Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea port of Odessa, putting further pressure on global grain prices.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense, in an update posted Wednesday morning, says there has been no “significant” merchant shipping in or out of Odessa since the start of the Russian invasion.

The ministry says that the blockade, combined with the shortage of overland shipping routes, means that significant supplies of grain remain in storage and can’t be exported.

Russia said the strategic Ukrainian port of Mariupol has become functional after three months of fighting.

The military has completed clearing the port of land mines and it has been made fully operational, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.

Russian forces have taken full control over Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, after the last Ukrainian defenders at the giant Azovstal seaside steel plant laid down their weapons.

Elena Becatoros reported from Pokrovsk.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumer costs brought on by inflation. Individual taxpayers who receive direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and couples are set to get $500. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail in coming weeks. The payments are among $1.1 billion in tax relief and payouts authorized by state lawmakers. High fuel prices are hurting household finances as New Mexico's state government benefits financially from record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign did not authorize a lawyer to meet with the FBI and provide information that was meant to cast suspicions on rival candidate Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia. That's according to trial testimony Wednesday. Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Clinton’s 2016 campaign, is charged with lying to the FBI during a meeting at which he presented the bureau’s top lawyer with data that purported to show mysterious contact between computer servers of a Russia-based bank and Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The campaign's top lawyer, Marc Elias, testified Wednesday that the campaign did not authorize the meeting.

Michigan tax revenue estimates revised upward by $5B

Michigan’s short-term budget outlook is even rosier, after economists revised projected tax revenues upward by a combined $5 billion over two years. The new estimates released Friday will be used by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature to finalize the next state spending plan. Both sides want to cut taxes but differ over how to do it. Revenues in the school aid and general funds for the current fiscal year are $3 billion higher than was forecast in January. For the 2022-23 budget year, they are up $2 billion from the estimate four months ago.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley describe the former Army colonel as the right kind of person to investigate a highly charged leak: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private.

GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC

GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC

Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace. Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon. Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information. Arrington says she did nothing wrong, a contention backed up in an affidavit from the officer who gave her intelligence briefings. The dispute is likely to surface at a debate between the two on Monday. The primary is June 14.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy earlier this month released the environmental impact statement for the Versatile Test Reactor that would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades. It would give the nation a dedicated “fast-neutron-spectrum” testing capability. Such reactors are called fast reactors. Plans call for building the reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory by the end of 2026.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows scene outside of elementary school shooting in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News