 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

From the This morning's top headlines: Friday, Sept. 16 series

Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks

  • Updated
  • 0

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.

The site near Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest discovered in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke in a video he rushed out just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery. He said more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known.

Digging in the rain, workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a misty pine forest near Izium. Protected by head-to-toe suits and rubber gloves, they gently felt through the decomposing remains of the victims’ clothing, seemingly looking for identifying items.

People are also reading…

Associated Press journalists who visited the site saw graves marked with simple wooden crosses. Some of the markers, bore people’s names and had flowers hanging from them.

Before exhumation, investigators with metal detectors scanned the site for explosives, and soldiers strung red and white plastic tape between the trees.

Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found tortured or shot or killed by shelling near Izium's Pishchanske cemetery.

He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms. In another sign of possible torture, one man was found with his hands tied, according to Serhiy Bohdan, the head of Kharikiv police investigations, and Ukraine’s commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area on Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the war despite Ukraine’s gains and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

“If the situation develops this way, our response will be more serious,” Putin told reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan.

Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that “we aren’t in a rush,” adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces gained access to the site near Izium after recapturing the northeastern city and much of the wider Kharkiv region in a lighting advance that suddenly shifted the momentum in the nearly seven-month war. Ukrainian officials also found evidence of torture elsewhere in the region.

The U.N. human rights office said it would investigate, and the human rights group Amnesty International said the discovery of the mass burial site confirmed “our darkest fears.”

“For every unlawful killing or other war crime, there must be justice and reparation for victims and their families and a fair trial and accountability for suspected perpetrators,” said Marie Struthers, the group's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Most of the people buried at the site were believed to be civilians, but a marker on one mass grave said it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian officials distanced themselves from responsibility for the site. The Khariv region's Russian-installed governor, Vitaly Ganchev, told Russia's state-run Tass news agency that Ukrainian, not Russian, forces were responsible for civilian casualties in Izium. Tass also quoted a member of Russia's parliament, Alexander Malkevich, claiming Ukrainian troops had abandoned their dead, so Russian forces buried them.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the war continued to claim lives and wreak destruction.

— Ukraine’s presidential office said Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded 18 in a 24-hour span. Missile strikes were also reported, with Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih among the targets for a third consecutive day Friday. Air raid sirens howled in the capital, Kyiv.

— More killings targeting pro-Russian separatist officials were reported in areas under their control. Separatist authorities said a blast killed the prosecutor-general and his deputy of the self-proclaimed republic in the Luhansk region. Moscow-backed authorities said two Russian-installed officials were also killed in Berdyansk, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region occupied earlier in the war. And local authorities reported three people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on an administrative building in Russian-occupied Kherson.

— To bolster the Ukrainian offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid.

Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building, some of whom he pulled out of rubble “with my own hands.”

Izium was a key supply hub for Russian forces until they withdrew in recent days. Izium city councilor Maksym Strelnikov told reporters that hundreds of people had died during the fighting and after Russia seized the town in March. Many couldn’t be properly buried, he said.

His claims could not be immediately verified, but similar scenes have played out in other cities Russian forces captured, including Mariupol.

Strelnikov said an untold number of people also died from lack of proper health care. Most of the city’s prewar population of 47,000 fled to Ukrainian-held territories. Strelnikov said 10,000 residents remain in the ruined city, where they are bracing for more hardship with winter coming and most infrastructure destroyed.

Ukraine’s national police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said “torture chambers” have been found in the Kharkiv region's recaptured towns and villages. The claim could not be independently verified.

Seven Sri Lankan students who fell into Russian hands in Kupiansk, also in the Kharkiv region, have also said that they were held and mistreated, he said.

“They are scared, they were abused,” Klymenko said. They include “a woman who can barely speak” and two with torn toe nails.

Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin said bodies exhumed in the region showed “traces of a violent death, but also of torture — cut off ears, etc. This is just the beginning.”

“All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from the experience of Bucha that the worst crimes can only be exposed over time,” Enin said in an interview with Ukraine’s Radio NV.

This story has been updated to correct that seven, not six, Sri Lankan students said they fell into Russian hands.

Associated Press journalists Hanna Arhirova and Jon Gambrell in Kyiv and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed reporting.

Follow AP war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."

3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

The Justice Department says three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a Pennsylvania domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the U.S. and elsewhere, stealing data from their networks and demanding ransom payments to unlock and return the stolen information. The case was filed in federal court in New Jersey, where a municipality in Union County was hacked last year. The accused hackers are thought to be in Iran and have not been arrested, but a Justice Department official said Wednesday the charges make it “functionally impossible” for them to leave the country.

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign, from presiding over Britain’s colonial empire to embracing the independence of her former dominions. Tributes to the queen have poured in, along with some criticism of the monarchy for how it propped up colonialism. In the U.S., praise came from President Joe Biden and every living former president. Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said Elizabeth made “the role of queen her own — with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic.” George W. Bush called her “a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit,” and Jimmy Carter said her “dignity, graciousness and sense of duty” were inspiring.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.

US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money

US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money

The Biden administration will transfer $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan central bank funds to benefit the Afghan people as hunger grips every province there. In an announcement Wednesday, a year after the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal, the U.S. said the Taliban government will not have access to the fund, which will be held at the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland. The Biden administration says robust safeguards have been put in place "to prevent the funds from being used for illicit activity.” Funds will be dispersed after trustees of the new Afghan Fund meet to determine a timetable. The trustees are two Afghan economists, a U.S. government representative and a Swiss government representative.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia

China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia

Chinese state media say the country's top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country. The official Xinhua News Agency said Li Zhanshu urged greater cooperation to fight against "external interference, sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, among others," in a meeting with Russian lawmakers. Li also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of an expected meeting this month between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional gathering in Uzbekistan that would mark Xi's first trip outside China since the pandemic began in early 2020. Xinhua said Russia also backed condemnation of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China threatens to annex by force.

Watch Now: Related Video

'That's not inciting:' Trump warns of 'big problems' if he's charged over classified documents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News