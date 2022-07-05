 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes

  • Updated
  • 0

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Valentyna Klymenko tries to return home as late as possible to avoid the darkness of her war-damaged home outside Ukraine's capital. She visits friends, goes to the well for water or looks for a place to charge her phone.

The 70-year-old Klymenko then returns alone to an apartment that used to be noisy and full of life. She is now greeted by dim, damp rooms instead of the voices of her great-grandchildren.

Klymenko rarely cooks. She drinks fruit compote and eats canned tomatoes, which she prepared last year, so she doesn't waste the gas in her portable stove. She goes to bed quickly, but can’t fall asleep for a long time.

Her thoughts revolve around one question: “What will happen to my home?”

Russian troops retreated from the area around Kyiv in late March. But they left behind 16,000 damaged residential buildings in the Bucha region, where Borodyanka is located, according to the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba.

People are also reading…

The most affected street in Borodyanka, a town with a population of more than 12,000, was Tsentralna, which was still called Lenin Street less than a decade ago. One of the homes on this street belongs to Klymenko.

The shockwave from a Russian airstrike that witnesses say struck the building across the street with two bombs caused a fire in Klymenko's five-story apartment building.

The apartments on the upper floors of Klymenko’s building burned. Four months later, there is no electricity, water, or gas. Some residents lost everything and ended up on the street without any means to find a new home.

“I had a sofa here and armchairs here. But now there are just the springs,” said Tetiana Solohub, pointing to the blackened walls of her home. Nothing is left but a couple of small enamel cups and the suffocating smell of ashes.

Solohub’s scorched apartment is located a few floors above Klymenko’s. They moved into the building at the same time 36 years ago, when it had just been built.

“And now, at 64, I am forced to be homeless,” Solohub said. Unlike Klymenko, she even doesn’t have a damaged apartment to live in. Hers is completely gone.

Solohub now lives in a camp for displaced people made of shipping containers. It was established in Borodyanka with the support of the Polish and Ukrainian governments. There are other camps like this in the Kyiv and Lviv regions. It has become a popular way to offer a home to people who can’t return to their own abodes.

There are 257 people — 35% of them older residents — living in Borodyanka’s camp. Kostyantyn Morozko, a representative of the military administration in the Bucha region and coordinator of the shipping container camp, said that he expects two containers for 160 people to be added this month. But even this isn’t enough. He has 700 families waiting.

Morozko expects the temporary camp to endure for autumn, winter and spring. He thinks there is a 90% chance that people will remain until then. The first cold weather is expected in early September.

The camp’s residents are adjusting to the idea of a long stay. They bring a bouquet of fresh flowers to the shared kitchen every couple of days, the shelves are filled with their belongings, and the tables in their “private” rooms are covered with colorful tablecloths.

But living conditions for older people are challenging. Solohub shares a small, narrow room with plastic walls with two other people. There aren’t many things on her shelf. She didn’t have a chance to rescue her belongings.

Because of the summer heat, it is difficult for her to stay in her makeshift home all day. So she often goes to rest in a small garage with metal walls and no windows near her home.

“I have a private space in this garage, and no one bothers me. I can’t breathe in that plastic house,” Solohub said. ’We want our houses to be restored so we have a place to invite our children and grandchildren.”

Klymenko is glad that her apartment didn't burn down completely. But she doesn't know when her granddaughter and great-grandchildren will come again. They left for Lithuania in the first days of Russia’s invasion. There, Klymenko’s granddaughter managed to find housing and a job.

“It is complicated for children in Lithuania. They do not know the language. It’s hard for them at school. It’s hard for them in kindergarten. It is tough not to be in your own country. But where can they come back?” Klymenko asked, with tears in her eyes.

She was also in Lithuania for several months after being evacuated from her basement the day after the fire in her building. One of the few things she took with her was her great-grandson’s blanket, which she used to protect herself from the cold.

But Klymenko felt uncomfortable outside Ukraine, so she returned to the only place she could at least partially regain her past life.

Only she and a neighbor from the same floor now live in the five-story building. It’s bearable in summer, but the cold of autumn will be challenging. Her great-grandson’s blanket lies near her bed.

“I’m staying. And I will stay. And I don’t know what will happen next,” Klymenko said.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid. A former White House aide this week described Trump as an unhinged leader with no regard for the safety of elected officials in either party as he clung to power on Jan. 6, 2021. Republican voters — and Trump’s would-be rivals in the 2024 presidential race — took notice. In Iowa several voters signaled Thursday they were open to another presidential candidate. Aides for multiple GOP presidential prospects have indicated they felt increasingly emboldened to challenge Trump in 2024 following the explosive new testimony.

EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters

EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters

The Supreme Court’s new climate change ruling is likely to hinder the Biden administration’s plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and make the electric grid carbon-free by 2035. In its decision on Thursday, the court  limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The court’s 6-3 ruling declared that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output. The decision also could have a broader effect on other agencies’ regulatory efforts.

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.

Delta pays $10.5 million to settle post office allegations

Delta Air Lines has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle charges it falsified information about deliveries of international mail, including mail sent to U.S. soldiers overseas. The Justice Department said Thursday that Delta was under contract to the Postal Service when it falsified records about deliveries from 2010 to 2016. Federal officials say Delta falsified when and where mail arrived to avoid penalties for deliveries that were late or went to the wrong location. Other airlines have reached similar settlements, including American Airlines in 2019.

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is dealing with another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned and then was suspended by the Conservative Party after a drunken incident in which he reportedly groped two men at an event. Chris Pincher's role was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament. He submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday. But he said in his letter that he would remain as a Conservative lawmaker and continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament. Johnson at first resisted calls to suspend Pincher from the party before bowing to the pressure by Friday evening after a formal complaint was made to an independent investigative body.

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's annual leaders' summit in Madrid. Biden says “NATO is strong and united." He says steps taken at the summit will augment its “collective strength.” Biden says the U.S. will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland and send two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. The U.S. is also sending more air defense and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

Supreme Court says several gun cases deserve a new look

Supreme Court says several gun cases deserve a new look

The Supreme Court says gun cases involving restrictions in Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Maryland deserve a new look following its major decision in a gun case last week. The Supreme Court said Thursday lower courts should take another look at several cases that had been awaiting action by the high court. Those cases include ones about high-capacity magazines, an assault weapons ban and a state law that limits who can carry a gun outside the home. The justices last week struck down a New York law that required people who wanted to carry a gun in public to show “proper cause,” a specific need to carry a gun.

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy is calling on residents to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases. Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged property owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency. Mueller told the Funke Mediengruppe, a German newspaper and magazine publisher. on Saturday that residents need to use the 12 weeks before cold weather sets in to get ready. He says families should start talking now about “whether every room needs to be set at its usual temperature in the winter, or whether some rooms can be a little colder.”

NC governor signs bill that keeps hemp industry lawful

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that keeps the state’s burgeoning hemp industry operating lawfully. The General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to language that would make hemp products for industrial use and others like CBD permanently exempt from the state’s list of illegal drugs. The change had to be made by the end of June, so Cooper signed the law Thursday, saying the measure would help farmer keep working "in this growing market." Hemp contains a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users. Marijuana remains illegal.

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News