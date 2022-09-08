 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK's Truss to announce plan to tame soaring energy bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Britain Politics

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 Jessica Taylor - handout one time use, UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce Thursday how her new government plans to ease the burden of soaring energy bills that have left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter.

Truss is due to make a statement in the House of Commons and is expected to impose a cap on bills that are skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit.

The announcement, on Truss’s second full day in office, comes after a summer in which the government refused to say how it would respond. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not able to make major decisions after announcing in July that he would resign. Truss, who won the Conservative Party contest to replace Johnson as leader, declined to announce her plans before she was in office.

People are also reading…

Truss, a free-market conservative, has said she favors tax cuts over handouts, but has been forced to act by the scale of the crisis. She is expected to cap domestic energy bills, which otherwise will hit 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year for the average household next month, triple the cost of a year ago.

Cabinet minister Simon Clarke said Truss would announce “a lasting settlement that provides both comfort and clarity for both households and businesses.”

“This is a major attempt to draw a line and provide energy certainty for everybody in this country about energy usage in the medium term,” he told the BBC.

The cost of capping prices could exceed 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), but Truss has rejected opposition calls to impose a windfall tax on oil companies that have pocketed hefty profits because of the soaring prices. The opposition Labour Party says that means British taxpayers will have to foot the bill.

Labour energy spokesman Ed Miliband accused Truss of rejecting a windfall levy “purely on the basis of dogma.”

Truss said Wednesday that she would set out a plan to help with the immediate prices crisis so that people “are able to get through this winter,” as well as measures to bolster Britain’s long-term energy security.

The invasion of Ukraine has caused an energy crisis across Europe. Russia has choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes

Britain imports most of its natural gas — though largely from Norway. not Russia — and so is vulnerable to shifts in global prices.

The U.K. has dramatically increased the amount of energy generated by wind power in recent years, and plans to build more nuclear power stations.

Truss is also likely to greenlight more oil and gas extraction from the North Sea and end a ban on fracking in Britain. Both measures will be condemned by environmentalists, who worry Truss may backtrack on the U.K.’s legally binding commitment to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Truss says she supports the net zero commitment but it should not come at a huge cost to people and businesses

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Israeli president evokes horrors, ties at German parliament

Israeli president evokes horrors, ties at German parliament

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has addressed Germany’s parliament about atrocities committed during the Third Reich. At the same time, he used his speech Tuesday at the Bundestag to praise the close and friendly relations that have emerged between the two countries since the end of the Holocaust. Six million European Jews were murdered by Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen during World War II. Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also visited the site of the former concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen in northern Germany on Tuesday afternoon. The Israeli president arrived for a state visit to Germany earlier this week.

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Liz Truss, who is expected to become Britain's prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. Truss refused to give specifics on her plans before she takes the top post, but she stressed in comments to the BBC on Sunday that she understands the magnitude of the problems facing Britain. The government has been unable to address soaring inflation, labor strife and strains on the nation’s creaking health care system since early July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign and triggered a contest to choose his successor. The winner will be announced Monday.

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

The European Union’s top executive says the bloc’s electricity market is no longer working and has proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Europe’s priority is to save energy because reserves are scarce. She blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise of gas and electricity prices. Earlier this week, Russia’s Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe, citing maintenance reasons. Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June and Russia has reduced gas deliveries to several European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Deal with union averts pilot strike at Germany's Lufthansa

Deal with union averts pilot strike at Germany's Lufthansa

A union representing pilots at Lufthansa has called off a planned two-day strike after a last-minute agreement with Germany’s biggest airline in a pay dispute. The Vereinigung Cockpit union had announced plans for a walkout on Wednesday and Thursday, calling on the company to make a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases. It would have been the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being canceled. In hastily convened talks on Tuesday, the union said that the two sides agreed in principle on “an extensive package of monetary and structural issues” whose details would be thrashed out in the coming days.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News