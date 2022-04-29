 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations said Ukraine has become “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain" — a description underscored a short time later by the first Russian strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago.

Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people, including at least one who lost a leg, according to Ukraine's emergency services.

The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned the attacks on civilians.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported across the country, in Polonne in the west, Chernihiv near the border with Belarus, and Fastiv, a large railway hub southwest of the capital. The mayor of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, said rockets were intercepted by air defenses.

People are also reading…

Ukrainian authorities also reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas — the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin says is its main objective — and near Kharkiv, a northeastern city outside the Donbas that is seen as key to the offensive.

In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing killed and wounded more people. And authorities warned that a lack of safe drinking water inside the city could lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases such as cholera and dysentery.

In Zaporizhzhia, a crucial way station for tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Mariupol, an 11-year-old boy was among at least three people wounded in a rocket attack that authorities said was the first to hit a residential area in the southern city since the war began. Shards of glass cut the boy’s leg to the bone.

Vadym Vodostoyev, the boy’s father, said: “It just takes one second and you’re left with nothing.”

In Lyman town near Slovyansk, where Russian forces are reportedly trying to advance as part of their Donbas push, another tragedy unfolded on Monday when shelling rained on Tatiana Maksagory's home.

“There was such a blast and then smoke; you couldn’t hear anything,” she said, crying outside a hospital with a wound in her neck. "You couldn’t see anything in front of your eyes, and then I see that my grandson is lying on the ground.”

Maksagory’s 14-year-old grandson, Igor, was declared dead after emergency services drove him to the hospital. Her daughter was in serious condition and her son-in-law was also killed.

“Grandma, will I live?“ she said Igor asked her when they were in the basement waiting for help. “I said that he would live. But look what happened, I betrayed him. I am alive and he is not. I wish I had died and he had survived. I lived much more than him. I will never forgive myself for it.”

Ukraine’s military said Russian troops have subjected several places in the Donbas to “intense fire” Thursday and that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces had repelled six attacks in the region.

Four civilians were also killed in heavy shelling of residential areas in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, according to the regional governor.

Columns of smoke could be seen rising at different points across the Donetsk region of the Donbas, and artillery and sirens were heard on and off.

The fresh attacks came as Guterres surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war. He condemned the atrocities committed in towns like Bucha, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia withdrew in early April in the face of unexpectedly stiff resistance.

“Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,” the U.N. chief lamented.

In the attack on Kyiv, explosions shook the city and flames poured out the windows of the residential high-rise and another building. The capital had been relatively unscathed in recent weeks since Moscow refocused its efforts on the Donbas.

The explosions in northwestern Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district came as residents have been increasingly returning to the city. Cafes and other businesses have reopened, and a growing numbers of people have been out and about, enjoying the spring weather.

It was not immediately clear how far the attack was from Guterres.

Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Several journalists have been killed in the war, now in its third month.

Also, both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.

Western officials say the Kremlin's apparent goal is to take the Donbas by encircling and crushing Ukrainian forces from the north, south and east.

But so far, Russia's troops and their allied separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains — a senior U.S. defense official described them as covering several kilometers a day — taking several small towns as they try to advance in relatively small groups against staunch Ukrainian resistance.

As of Thursday, Russia had launched about 1,900 missiles into Ukraine – the vast majority fired from outside Ukraine’s borders, the U.S. official said. Most are strikes on Mariupol and the Donbas.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Friday that the limited Russian territorial gains have been achieved at significant cost to their forces.

Russian military units were mauled in the abortive bid to storm Kyiv and had to regroup and refit. Some analysts say the delay in launching a full-fledged offensive may reflect a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to wait until his forces are ready for a decisive battle, instead of rushing in and risking another failure that could shake his rule amid worsening economic conditions at home because of Western sanctions.

Many observers suspect Putin wants to be able to claim a big victory in the east by Victory Day, on May 9, one of the proudest holidays on the Russian calendar, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Many of the Russian troops who were in Mariupol have been leaving and moving to the northwest, the U.S. defense official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. military assessment, didn't have exact figures but said a “significant number” of the roughly one dozen battalion tactical groups that were in the city were moving out.

In Mariupol, video posted online by Ukraine's Azov Regiment inside the steel plant showed people combing through the rubble to remove the dead and help the wounded. The regiment said the Russians hit an improvised underground hospital and its surgery room, killing an unspecified number of people. The video couldn’t be independently verified.

An estimated 100,000 people remained trapped in Mariupol.

“Deadly epidemics may break out in the city due to the lack of centralized water supply and sewers,” the city council said on the messaging app Telegram. It reported bodies decaying under the rubble and a “catastrophic” shortage of drinking water and food.

Ukraine has urged its allies to send even more military equipment to fend off the Russians. U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine.

Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police say the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.  Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 others have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region. The two sides are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Russian state TV showed the flag of Moscow-based Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at the city’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames. Russia reported one serviceman was killed and 27 were missing after last week's fire on the warship Moskva that sank.

Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West

Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export as an attempt to punish and divide the West for its united support of Ukraine. The move was condemned by European leaders as “blackmail. It marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and countersanctions that has unfolded parallel to the fighting on the battlefield, where fighting continues in Ukraine's east. One person was killed and at least two injured when rockets hit a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv. The commander of a marine unit inside the last stronghold in the gutted city of Mariupol said the situation there was “very difficult.”

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview. The push comes amid new revelations about McCarthy's private conversations with fellow Republicans about the attack. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday the panel may issue a second request to McCarthy, who has declined to voluntarily appear. In a Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording released Tuesday by The New York Times, McCarthy tells fellow Republican leaders that Trump’s House allies are “putting people in jeopardy” with their public comments. He singles out Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

An Oregon woman has been arrested in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child. Police in Albany say the 32-year-old woman was pulled over in a traffic stop Saturday and they came to believe she was a danger to herself and others and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers then searched a residence where the child's body was found. The woman was taken into custody and being held at the Linn County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mistreatment.

Challenge to Democratic Arizona governor candidate withdrawn

A legal challenge to one of three Democrats running for Arizona governor has been withdrawn after reports from county recorders showed Aaron Lieberman turned in enough signatures to make the ballot. That means Lieberman will appear on the August primary ballot alongside Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales mayor and Obama Administration border official Marco Lopez. Attorneys for the voter who challenged Lieberman’s signatures asked a judge in Phoenix to dismiss the case Tuesday afternoon. Arizona candidates must turn in a minimum number of signatures from qualified voters to appear on the ballot. Many collect far more than needed so they have a comfortable margin.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News