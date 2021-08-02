Uncertainty in some parts of Arizona as eviction ban ends

PHOENIX (AP) — The lower courts in Arizona’s largest county braced Monday for new filings allowing landlords to remove renters for failure to pay after a national eviction ban expired over the weekend, but officials said the brunt of any action isn’t expected for days.

“Some believe there will be a large flood of case activity; others believe it will be just a light sprinkle, which builds gradually over time,” said Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts that oversee eviction filings in metro Phoenix.

Davis said how quickly or dramatically things play out depends on landlords, who must follow certain legal steps before locking renters out. For a tenant previously protected by the moratorium ban who followed all the rules, a landlord had to wait until Monday to file a writ of possession, starting at least a five-day process unlikely to result in an eviction until next week, he said.

"It can be easy to get caught up in the fear scenario that hundreds or even thousands of people suddenly will become homeless this week. This is simply not the case and the courts have taken steps to ensure this will not happen,” he said.