Under pressure, some Ga. corporate leaders slam voting bill

“Delta’s statement finally tells the truth — even if it’s late,” said Nse Ufot, who leads the New Georgia Project, which launched an ad campaign during the legislature’s deliberations urging the state’s major corporations to speak out.

After Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, signed the legislation into law last week, Delta issued a statement promoting parts of the law such as expanded weekend voting, but said “we understand concerns remain over other provisions in the legislation and there continues to be work ahead in this important effort.”

But chief executive Ed Bastian was much more blunt on Wednesday in a memo to employees.

“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true,” Bastian wrote, alluding to former President Donald Trump’s claims that his loss was due to fraud. “Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.”

Bastian said Delta “joined other major Atlanta corporations to work closely with elected officials from both parties, to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill. We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed.”