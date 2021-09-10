Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

Still, many labor leaders are hesitant to wade into the mandate issue. Many of the employers of the workers of the Laborer's District Council of Western Pennsylvania, like hospitals, have begun requiring vaccinations. Whenever members complain, the council's business manager, Phillip Ameris, tells them it's not the union's call.

"What we have said is, 'we encourage our members to the get the vaccine,’ but what we’re telling everyone to do is to go to your physician,” Ameris said. “We’re trying to keep it nonpolitical. ... Go to your doctor and ask your doctor what is best for you.”

Some of the most heated opposition has come from law enforcement unions. In Newark on Thursday, police and fire unions from across New Jersey protested against the mayor's vaccine mandate outside city hall. Police unions from Chicago to Richmond have pushed back against mandates in their cities. In Portland, Oregon, the local police union got its members exempted from the city's vaccine order and a group of police and firefighter unions are suing Gov. Kate Brown to block the state's vaccine requirement for its workers.