 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unmute, please: Echoes, glitches resound in virtual summit
0 comments
AP

Unmute, please: Echoes, glitches resound in virtual summit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate. Climate. Macron. Macron again. Beep. Beep. Beep. Can someone please tell Vladimir Putin he’s on live? Mr. President, Mr. President?

And please unmute yourself, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Just like the rest of us, world leaders are still figuring out the tech side of virtual work, even more than a year into the pandemic. Thursday’s livestreamed U.S.-hosted global climate summit started with a glitch, not a bang.

Vice President Kamala Harris began the two-day summit by stepping forward to introduce President Joe Biden, but her speech was literally double talk. Everything she said echoed, echoed.

That set a tone for the event, which also featured random beeps, still more echoes and the accidental disclosure that French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech seemed to be taped.

The first time Macron came on, there was no simultaneous translation until the very end, when he introduced Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But no one told Putin. For an uncomfortably long time, more than a minute, the Russian leader was silent on screen, staring forward and not talking except to turn his head toward aides. Sometimes his finger danced around his lips and chin.

Finally he got his cue and started to talk.

When Putin finished, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the master of ceremonies, asked for the tape of Macron to be replayed. The translation was still late, but at least it showed up.

Australia's prime minister had a glitch that Zoom users know all too well in the “you're on mute” era. He started talking, but no one could hear him at first.

During several leaders' talks, phone-dialing beeps intruded. There were several times when stray voices talked over leaders, and the feed from Colombia was fuzzy.

When Biden came back for his second talk, this time emphasizing money and technology, technology didn’t cooperate. That start-of-the-show echo was back, was back.

Not all the funny moments were technical glitches.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, wanted everyone to know fighting climate change isn’t about “bunny hugging.” So serious was he about making the point, he used the phrase twice, essentially saying “hare, hare” to the echo theme.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aunt: Man shot by deputy had hard, valuable life

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News