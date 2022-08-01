US appeals court denies bid to block Nevada geothermal plant

RENO, Nev.— (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has rejected a bid by environmentalists and a Nevada tribe to halt construction of a geothermal power plant that opponents say would harm an endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused on Monday to reinstate a preliminary injunction that temporarily suspended work on Ormat Nevada’s project 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Reno. The plant would generate carbon-free power by pumping hot water from beneath the earth.

A three-judge panel that heard oral arguments on the appeal concluded further delay of the project would make it “all but certain” Ormat would be unable to meet a contract deadline to complete construction by the end of this year.

Ormat said failure to meet the deadline would cost the company $30 million over 20 years and could jeopardize the entire project, which was approved by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in November.

“Beyond the economic losses to Ormat,” the San Francisco-based panel said, “the district court properly considered the public interest in a ‘source of carbon-free baseload electricity,’ royalty returns to the federal government, and state and local taxes which would be collected as a result of the project.”

In a rare move in April, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the Dixie Valley toad endangered on a temporary emergency basis. It warned the operation of the geothermal plant could push the toad to the brink of extinction by drying up the wetlands surrounding hot springs near the construction site at the only place it is known to exist in the world.

The 9th Circuit said it couldn’t consider the listing of the speckled toad — which is the size of a quarter — under the Endangered Species Act because it occurred after the appeal was filed in January.

The conflict has put a spotlight on some of the challenges the Biden administration faces as it tries to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables and meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035.

But the legal battle continues in U.S. District Court in Reno, where the Center for Biological Diversity and the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe amended their original suit last month to include the listing. It marked only the second time in 20 years the Fish and Wildlife Service had listed a species on an emergency basis.

Ormat Vice President Paul Thomsen said in a statement Monday the company was pleased with the 9th Circuit's decision because it “recognized that plaintiffs are not likely to succeed on the merits in this case.”

Ormat's plant would generate power using heat from geothermal fluid extracted from deep underground reservoirs near the hot springs where Native Americans have worshipped for thousands of years.

In addition to violating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act by restricting access to the site, the opponents' lawsuit said the Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to complete an environmental impact statement on the potential impacts — a much more exhaustive review than the environmental assessment it produced.

But the 9th Circuit panel said the lower court judge was correct in deferring to the expertise of BLM scientists who concluded adequate safeguards were in place.

“The court cannot substitute its own judgment for that of the agency," the appellate court said.

The plans the agency approved “address unanticipated impacts and impose meaningful mitigation measures as needed," the ruling said. “BLM was not required to mitigate impacts to zero."