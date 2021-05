US blocks seafood from Chinese fleet over crew mistreatment

The law has been used with increased frequency in recent years, given the growing awareness of the prevalence of what is essentially modern-day slavery in a range of industries, with workers forced to work long hours for low pay, or none at all, and subjected to violence.

CBP found that Dalian's operations, across the fleet, met all 11 criteria for forced labor laid out by the International Labor Organization, including the holding back of wages, inhumane conditions and physical intimidation, said John Leonard, the acting executive assistant commissioner of the agency's Office of Trade.

“This was a rather egregious example," Leonard said.

Both the State Department and Labor Department have also documented abusive conditions in the Chinese fishing industry, where mostly foreign crews often work 18 to 22 hours per day under abysmal conditions.

U.S. authorities have used the Tariff Act of 1930 to halt imports from specific companies, individual fishing vessels and all cotton and tomato products from the Xinjiang region of China, where the Chinese government is waging a brutal assimilation campaign against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.