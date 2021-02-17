 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks
0 comments
AP

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks and a movie studio, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants. Prosecutors say all three programmers are members of a military intelligence agency of the North Korean government.

It blames that intelligence agency, known as the Reconnaissance General Bureau, in a global conspiracy that extorted more than $1.3 billion of money and cryptocurrency from banks and companies; unleashed a sweeping ransomware campaign; and hacks that targeted Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 over a Hollywood movie the North Korean government didn't like.

“As laid out in today’s indictment, North Korea’s operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world’s leading bank robbers,” said Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department's top national security official, told reporters.

———

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Senate planning to hold board in contempt in election fight

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Senate were poised to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt Monday for failing to turn over voting machines and ballots from the November election that lawmakers want to examine as they continue to question President Joe Biden's win in the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News