US court halts drilling at ConocoPhillips project in Alaska

Ninth Circuit Judges William Canby and Michelle Friedland agreed that the plaintiffs would be harmed without an injunction that stops the work until the court can rule on the case itself.

ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Natalie Lowman didn't say in an email Sunday whether the company plans to appeal the work stoppage.

ConocoPhillips is expected to decide later this year if it will pay billions of dollars to develop Willow for oil production, with the first oil not expected to flow until the mid-2020s.

Siqiniq Maupin, executive director of Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic, said in a statement that “Arctic Slope communities have suffered health issues and the loss of traditional practices and food sources because of oil extraction."

“Decision makers and decision-making processes that impact the Arctic Slope must not just claim to include or consider us, but in fact prioritize our health and well-being,” Maupin said.

Nicole Whittington-Evans, Alaska program director for Defenders of Wildlife, said the project threatens people and wildlife in the Southern Beaufort Sea region.