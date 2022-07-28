WASHINGTON (AP) — US economy shrank at a 0.9% rate from April through June, 2nd straight quarterly contraction.
No time to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearing tonight? Get the takeaways and recap here.
The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.
The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.
Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation. The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell gave mixed signals about the Fed’s next moves. He stressed that the central bank remains committed to defeating chronically high inflation, while at the same time holding out hope that it may soon shift to smaller rate hikes.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has emerged as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the race Wednesday. Other Democrats remain in the Aug. 9 primary. Polls showed Lasry had been running tight with Barnes. But Lasry told The Associated Press that Barnes pulled ahead in recent weeks and there was no way he could catch him in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year.
Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. A Ukrainian spokesperson described Saturday’s attack as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deal. The Ukrainian military says two Russian cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others. Elsewhere, Russia fired missiles Saturday at an airfield and railway in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukraine launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied region. Russian forces are blocking 1,200 vehicles carrying fleeing Ukrainians, and a local official says four people have died waiting in the high heat.
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.
Federal officials say Southwest Airlines and its pilots union have resisted some investigations into accidents and other incidents, and have pushed to close the matters quickly. The findings were disclosed Wednesday by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which represents federal whistleblowers. The whistleblowers accuse the Federal Aviation Administration of lax oversight of Southwest. In one case, the FAA cut short an investigation of a 2019 incident even though the agency determined that there was pilot error — the plane was damaged while trying to land in Connecticut. The FAA says Southwest and union officials sometimes resisted interviews with agency representatives.
The House Jan. 6 committee plans to interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s role. Lawmakers say they're deepening their inquiry after a series of hearings culminating in a prime-time session Thursday. There are plans to interview additional witnesses and reconvene in September to resume laying out the committee's findings to the public. Committee members hope to learn more about Ginni Thomas’ effort to keep Trump in office and the potential conflicts of interest for Clarence Thomas as a result on Jan. 6 cases that have come before the court.