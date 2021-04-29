US fines German software company SAP $8M over Iran sanctions

U.S. prosecutors said Thursday that German software giant SAP will pay more than $8 million in penalties in acknowledging that it illegally exported its products to Iran.

The U.S. said the company could have faced stiffer penalties and prosecution had it not voluntarily disclosed the activities that violated American sanctions against Iran.

The company agreed to the penalties and changes to its business practices as part of an agreement with the U.S. departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury.

SAP said it welcomed the resolution.

“We accept full responsibility for past conduct, and we have enhanced our internal controls to ensure compliance with applicable laws,” the company said.

SAP was not properly using its geolocation filters to identify and block thousands of Iranian downloads of software and software updates over many years, said Nathaniel Mendell, the acting U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, where the resolution was reached after a three-year investigation following SAP's disclosure.