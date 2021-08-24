US Forest Service working to restore Idaho's state tree

Mahalovich said the goal isn’t to reach complete resistance because a new strain of blister rust could wipe out all their work so far. Instead, she said the goal is to have blister rust behave more like a native disease that kills some trees but not large stands.

The nursery this year is growing about 350,000 white pine seedlings resistant to blister rust. About 1,500 to 3,000 acres (600 to 1,200 hectares) in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest are planted with seedlings every year, with from 20% to 60% being white pines.

“It’s absolutely a priority to restore western white pine to the landscape of northern Idaho,” said Elisa Stamm, a silviculturist for the forest. “It is one of our main goals and objectives.”

She said white pines comprise up to about 2% of trees on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, down from about 20% to 40% before blister rust.

The trees are prized by loggers because they grow fast, tall and straight.

“It’s a good timber species for wood quality," said Don Patterson, inventory and geographic information system manager for Stimson Lumber Company at Coeur d’Alene and a member of the Inland Empire Tree Improvement Cooperative. "It saws well in our sawmills.”