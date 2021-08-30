US health agency will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions

Engaging the hospital industry will be the biggest test facing the new office. Becerra said the administration will move step-by-step, fleshing out the scientific case for health care institutions to reduce their carbon footprint, using government-owned hospitals as laboratories for best practices, and lobbying the industry's top leaders.

But he also raised the prospect of twisting arms via new regulations. Hospitals are heavily dependent on Medicare and Medicaid payments for their economic survival.

“We are going to reach out to various industries and speak to them as much as we can,” Becerra told reporters.

But “I'm not interested in sitting around and waiting,” he continued. “If the science is with us, if we have the (legal) authorities to move ... I've instructed the team that we're going to move.”

As a former attorney general of California, Becerra built a reputation for taking on major industries. A top adviser in the new HHS office had previously served in a similar environmental policy position for Becerra in the state.