US imposes limited sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration imposed new sanctions Friday on three Russian ships and companies involved in constructing a controversial gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.

The move comes as lawmakers from both parties criticize the administration for not doing enough to halt the Nord Stream 2 project. But it is unlikely to assuage the critics as it leaves in place sanctions exemptions against the German company actually building the pipeline and its CEO.

The new sanctions target a Russian ship, the Ostap Sheremeta, involved in laying pipe for the project that is nearly complete; the Russian owner of another vessel, JSC Nobility; and the construction firm Konstanta OOO.

The sanctions notably do not target the German company Nord Stream AG, which is the project's owner, or its top executives. The administration had earlier this year waived those sanctions, prompting severe pushback from members of Congress who believe the pipeline is a dangerous Russian power play. The administration maintains it opposes the project but says it is a fait accompli. It also says trying to stop it would harm relations with Germany.