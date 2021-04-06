US Interior secretary highlights COVID-19 aid for tribes

She placed her hand over her heart as she listened to stories from pueblo leaders.

“I thank all of you for doing such an amazing job and getting your communities here in New Mexico vaccinated,” Haaland said. “I know how difficult it has been to keep our people safe and healthy during this terrible pandemic.”

More broadly, Haaland pressed for addressing climate change and moving toward a clean energy economy.

Tribal governors told Haaland that protecting Chaco Culture National Historic Park in northwestern New Mexico is a top priority, saying they are frustrated that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hasn't done more to stem oil and gas development.

Haaland is a member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department. Native Americans make up more than 10% of New Mexico's population.

Expectations of Haaland are high. She's well-versed in the struggles of Indian Country when it comes to things like a lack of basic infrastructure, education achievement gaps, disproportionate health conditions and protecting sacred sites.