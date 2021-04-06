 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US Interior secretary to highlight COVID-19 aid for tribes
0 comments
AP

US Interior secretary to highlight COVID-19 aid for tribes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is making her first official trip to her home state Tuesday to meet with Indigenous leaders.

She’ll host a roundtable discussion in New Mexico with the All Pueblo Council of Governors, members of the state's congressional delegation and other officials. The agenda includes a conversation about the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating effects it has had on tribal nations.

A member of Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet department, Haaland also is expected to highlight the federal government’s latest COVID-19 relief package. Democrats have billed the money set aside for Native American communities as the country's largest, single investment in Indian Country.

About $20 billion will go to tribal governments to combat the virus and to stabilize community safety-net programs. The package also includes money for housing projects, the expansion of broadband access and educational programs.

Members of the tribal governors council also met recently with U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, when he toured a vaccination clinic at Santo Domingo Pueblo in northern New Mexico. They told him the Indian Health Service has been chronically underfunded and that the pandemic helped to bring light to systemic problems such as access to health care and other basic services.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Hearing on Tech College System Budget

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
National Politics

Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. But there are no rules addressing lawmakers under investigation.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News