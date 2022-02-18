US land managers to host meetings on Chaco protection plan

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials have scheduled a series of public meetings to gather comments on the U.S. Interior Department’s proposal to limit oil and gas development on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historic Park.

Two in-person meetings will be held Wednesday in Farmington, each with participation limited to 50 people. A virtual meeting will follow Thursday evening. Those who plan to attend any of the meetings must register in advance.

The meetings are part of a process that aims to withdraw about 550 square miles (1,420 square kilometers) of federal land holdings within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the park boundary, making the area off-limits to oil and gas leasing for 20 years.

New leases on federal land in the area will be halted for the next two years while the withdrawal proposal is considered.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to northwest New Mexico in November to announce the plan. She cited the significance of the area to many tribes from the Southwest that trace their roots to the high desert outpost.

A World Heritage site, Chaco is thought to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization.

The Navajo Nation is among the Native American tribes that support increased protections, but top tribal officials have called for a smaller area around Chaco to be set aside as a way to limit the economic impact on families who rely on revenues from oil and gas leasing.

Navajo officials have requested a congressional field hearing so lawmakers can hear from local residents.

Officials with the New Mexico pueblos and Arizona tribes that are connected to Chaco have said they believe Haaland's actions represent more meaningful steps by the federal government to permanently protect cultural resources in northwestern New Mexico.

