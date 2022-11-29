 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US lawmakers skeptical grocery merger will mean lower prices

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers.

“Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.

But the CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons insisted there will still be competition, and said a merger will help them counter growing rivals like Walmart, Costco and Amazon.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the days of shoppers buying all their groceries at one store once a week are gone. Shoppers often get their groceries at five or six different locations, he said.

“I just don’t see less competition going forward,” McMullen said. “It’s easy for customers to take a left turn or a right turn.”

People are also reading…

Kroger announced its plan to acquire Albertsons for $20 billion in mid-October. Together, the companies would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market. If it's approved by U.S. antitrust regulators, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, noted the subcommittee would have little say in whether the merger will go through. That will be a decision for the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department. But he said the hearing was an important opportunity for the public to understand a merger that could impact their lives.

Lee needled Kroger for approving a $1 billion stock buyback last year even as food prices were jumping for consumers. Lee said U.S. households paid an average of $110 more for food in October than they did a year ago.

“If Kroger wasn’t passing on savings to consumers when it was competing with Albertsons, then why would we think it would pass on savings after it eliminates competition?” he said.

But McMullen said Kroger has lowered prices after other mergers, like its 2013 acquisition of Harris Teeter.

“From a business standpoint, that is our commitment,” he said.

McMullen reiterated Kroger’s plan to spend $500 million reducing prices, $1.3 billion updating Albertsons stores and $1 billion on higher employee wages and improved benefits if the merger goes through.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, asked about the timeframe for that spending and wondered who would make sure the company met its commitments. McMullen said those investments would be spread over four years.

Others peppered the companies with questions about potential store closures or employee layoffs. Kroger and Albertsons have said they will sell or spin off up to 375 Albertsons stores in markets where they currently compete.

“The intent is not to close stores. The intent is to divest stores,” Albertsons President and CEO Vivek Sankaran said.

But that didn’t ease lawmakers’ concerns. Several noted that when Albertsons acquired Safeway in 2015 for $9.2 billion, the FTC required it to divest 168 stores. The largest buyer of those stores filed for bankruptcy protection nine months later and Albertsons wound up buying back some of the locations.

“When divested assets head into bankruptcy in less than a year, that remedy is an embarrassing failure," Lee said.

Sankaran said the FTC approved the buyer in that merger. This time, he said, Albertsons __ pending the FTC's approval __ may spin off stores into a separate company that would be led by experienced leaders.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.

Federal lawmakers aren't the only ones scrutinizing the merger plan. Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general sued to block Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to its shareholders until they have reviewed the merger.

That payout is temporarily on hold after a state judge in Washington said he needed more time to consider the matter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The penalties and diplomatic restrictions come as part of the most recent effort by the United States to disrupt Russia’s military supply chain and procurement network. They also cut at the growing relationship between Russia and Iran, two politically and economically isolated nations. The Treasury Department is sanctioning a company that the U.S. says designs and produces drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine as well as several firms that are said to facilitate the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Treasury releases more details of Russian oil price cap plan

The Treasury Department has released new details of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the U.S. and its allies are still finalizing how much they’ll pay for petroleum exports that have helped fund the war in Ukraine. The new guidance is meant to help firms and maritime insurers understand how to abide by the price ceiling. That's according to a senior Treasury official who discussed the plans on a call with reporters on condition of anonymity. The official says the plan allows the U.S. and its allies to reduce Russia’s revenues while keeping oil on the market.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Analysis: Ukrainian liberation a powerful dynamic in war

Analysis: Ukrainian liberation a powerful dynamic in war

Amid the death and destruction war leaves in its wake, there are powerful dynamics and narratives: domination, besieged populations, occupation and their counterparts, resistance, freedom and liberation. Vast swaths of Western and Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union knew this well at various points of the 20th century. In Russia’s nearly nine-month war in Ukraine, the names of towns and cities have been seared on the global consciousness as they witnessed the full spectrum of wartime horrors and more recently, jubilation. Liberation and victory on the battlefield are also powerful incentives for allies like the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom to keep a steady flow of military aid that directly helps Ukraine’s advances.

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'invisible fiber' will change the way we eat food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News