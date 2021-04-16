 Skip to main content
US lifts Vietnam, Switzerland from currency manipulator list
AP

  • Updated
FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December. In it's semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the first under the Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday, April 16, 2021, that no country currently meets the U.S. criteria. It said, however, that Vietnam, Switzerland, as well as Taiwan, will be placed under enhanced monitoring for their recent actions.

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December.

In its semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the first under the Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that no country currently meets the U.S. criteria as a manipulator. It said, however, that Vietnam, Switzerland, as well as Taiwan, will be under enhanced monitoring.

The Treasury did not designate China as a currency manipulator, something the Trump administration had done in 2019 during a tense trade stand-off with the world's second largest economy.

The Treasury said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan would be subject to “enhanced engagement" over currency issues, a lower designation that does not carry immediate risks of U.S. trade sanctions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

