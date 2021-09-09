 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US, Mexico restart high-level economic talks after 4 years
0 Comments
AP

US, Mexico restart high-level economic talks after 4 years

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Mexico restarted high-level economic talks Thursday after a four-year pause as top advisers to presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed eagerness to make headway on issues important to both nations such as infrastructure, trade and migration.

The talks were launched by Biden in 2013 when he was vice president under Barack Obama but were halted under President Donald Trump, whose hard-line immigration policies complicated the United States’ relationship with its top trade partner.

Vice President Kamala Harris opened Thursday's meeting with brief remarks in which she sought to emphasize the Biden administration's desire for warmer relations, referring to the Mexican delegation as “our friends, our partners." She also stressed the importance of improving relations in a moment when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, cyber threats and supply chain disruptions are high priorities for both nations.

“We are very excited about this next stage of the relationship and partnership between the United States and Mexico,” said Harris, who visited Mexico City in June for talks with López Obrador. “Mexico is our closest neighbor … and a strategic partner and one of our most important economic relationships. Mexico’s economic stability is in the interest of the United States."

Before the meeting, López Obrador said his advisers would press the Biden administration to offer temporary works visas to Central Americans, a move the Mexican government says could help slow the flow of migrants illegally attempting to travel to the United States and help alleviate an American labor shortage.

The U.S. side was represented by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

Mexico's delegation included Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, Ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma, Under Secretary of Finance Gabriel Yorio, Under Secretary of Foreign Trade Luz Maria de la Mora, Chief Officer for North America Roberto Velasco, and Director General for International Treaties’ Monitoring, Administration and Compliance Oversight Lydia Antonio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why haven’t crocodiles changed that much since prehistoric times?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Schmitt says KC, Jackson County kids can ignore mask mandate

  • Updated

Residents of Kansas City, Missouri, and its surrounding county can be excused if they're confused about whether to adhere to local mask mandates after Missouri's attorney general offered “legal direction” indicating that many and perhaps most people can ignore them, especially students.

+2
Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'
National Politics

Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuees aboard charter flights that are standing by to fly them from Afghanistan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News