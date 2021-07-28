 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats
0 Comments
AP

US moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats

File - In this May 11, 2021 file photo, a Colonial Pipeline station is seen in Smyrna, Ga., near Atlanta. The Biden administration is eyeing ways to harden cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure. It's announcing Wednesday the development of performance goals and a voluntary public-private partnership to protect core sectors. The actions are an acknowledgment of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of critical industries _ a reality made clear by the May hack of the nation’s largest pipeline.

 Mike Stewart

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is eyeing ways to harden cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure, announcing Wednesday the development of performance goals and a voluntary public-private partnership to protect core sectors.

The actions, outlined in an order being signed by President Joe Biden, are an acknowledgment of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of critical industries — a reality made clear by the May hack of the nation's largest pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

But they're also meant to address the “patchwork of sector-specific statutes" that have been adopted piecemeal over time and that leave the government without a uniform or adequate cybersecurity threshold, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters before a formal announcement.

The partnership was launched as a pilot program in April with electricity utilities, and additional alliances with other sectors will be formed this year. It comes as federal officials have been promoting greater cybersecurity resiliency among private companies, including announcing new requirements and protections for pipeline operators last week.

The partnership is voluntary, though the administration has not ruled out the possibility of mandatory requirements in the future, the official said. But short of legislation, the official said, “there isn’t a comprehensive way to require deployment of security technologies and practices that address, really, the threat environment that we face.”

In addition, Wednesday's order will direct the departments of Homeland Security and Commerce to develop cybersecurity performance goals for critical infrastructure.

———

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Exhibition for dogs displays artwork at their eye-level in Hong Kong

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
National Politics

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party's leadership is boycotting the inquiry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News