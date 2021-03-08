US nuclear lab to relocate hundreds of workers in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the nation’s premier nuclear laboratories announced Monday that it will be moving hundreds of employees from its sprawling campus in the mountains of northern New Mexico to Santa Fe as part of a real estate deal that officials described as the largest job relocation in the capital city's history.

Los Alamos National Laboratory said the 10-year lease will cover two adjacent office buildings totaling nearly 78,000 square feet (7,246 square meters). The new location includes meeting rooms and space for about 500 administrative, finance and information technology employees.

It's the second lease to be signed in a month as Los Alamos officials try to make space on lab property for future hires who will be responsible for building the plutonium cores that trigger the weapons in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

The lab is facing a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year — a mission that has the support of the most senior Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation as the work is expected to bring jobs and billions of federal dollars for construction and infrastructure upgrades.