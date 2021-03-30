US officials OK plan to send radioactive waste to Idaho

US Ecology has a permit from Idaho to receive low-level radioactive waste. But the commission has not licensed the company's waste storage facility, so the federal agency signed off on an exemption to allow US Ecology to take the material.

Westinghouse in 2018 signed a consent agreement with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that included cleaning up some of the toxic waste at its facility, which began operating in 1969. Investigations have found work at the site has led to groundwater contamination in the area, concerning residents.

Westinghouse's facility is one of three nuclear fuel fabrication plants processing low-enriched uranium that is licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The other facilities are in Richland, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The U.S. has just under 100 commercial nuclear power plants, producing about 20% of the nation's energy.

Idaho has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy from the 1990s that prevents spent nuclear fuel from those plants from being sent to the state for storage.

The waste coming to US Ecology's Idaho facility is not spent nuclear fuel but waste generated during the production of fuel.