US spares ally Germany in sanctions for Nord Stream pipeline

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The Biden administration imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russian companies and ships for their work on a European natural gas pipeline opposed by the U.S., but chose not to punish the German company overseeing the project.

The decision to spare the German company and its CEO for their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 project, made public in a report to Congress, comes as President Joe Biden looks to mend relations with a key ally that were unsettled during the Trump administration.

But the decision not to penalize the German company angered Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike, along with other critics of Nord Stream 2 who hoped to stop the project by targeting the company and its top executive. The pipeline is 95% complete although construction has not yet begun on its final leg in German waters.

The U.S. has long opposed the pipeline, which would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany. It argues the pipeline threatens European energy security and poses risks to Ukraine and Poland in bypassing both countries.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that Nord Stream 2 “poses a threat to U.S. security interests” and the stability of regional allies.