US still unraveling 'sophisticated' hack of 9 gov't agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities are still working to unravel the full scope of the likely Russian hack that gave the “sophisticated” actor behind the breach complete access to files and email from at least nine government agencies and about 100 private companies, the top White House cybersecurity official said Wednesday.

Anne Neuberger, the newly appointed deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, also warned that the danger has not passed because the hackers breached networks of technology companies whose products could be used to launch additional intrusions.

A task force is investigating the extent of the damage from the breach, assessing potential responses and trying to confirm the identity of whoever was behind it — a process Neuberger warned will take more time.

“This is a sophisticated actor who did their best to hide their tracks,” she told reporters at the White House. "We believe it took them months to plan and execute this compromise. It will take us some time to uncover this layer by layer.”