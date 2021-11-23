 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, arguing that allowing the deal would harm competition and consumers.

The suit was filed in federal court in Delaware. It comes about eight months after U.S. Sugar announced it reached an agreement to acquire the Imperial Sugar Company, one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation.

The lawsuit is the latest example of the Justice Department’s approach to aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust law that officials say is aimed at ensuring a fair and competitive market. It comes months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that called on the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission to vigorously enforce antitrust statutes and promote market competition.

“Robust antitrust enforcement is an essential pillar of the Justice Department’s commitment to ensuring economic opportunity and fairness for all,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to challenge anticompetitive mergers that would harm American consumers and businesses alike.”

People are also reading…

The Justice Department argues that the proposed acquisition would “further consolidate an already concentrated market for refined sugar.” It would cut down on competition, leaving only the new consolidated company and one other major sugar company selling a significant share of refined sugar in the southeastern U.S., the Justice Department contends.

The Justice Department says U.S. Sugar, which operates a large refinery in Florida, sells all of its sugar through a marketing cooperative known as the United Sugars Corporation. Imperial Sugar operates a refinery in Savannah, Georgia and a sugar transfer and liquidation facility in Ludlow, Kentucky.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who leads the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said the companies were “seeking to further consolidate an already cozy sugar industry.”

“Their merger would eliminate aggressive competition in the supply of refined sugar that leads to lower prices, better quality, and more reliable service,” he said.

The companies announced the acquisition in March, saying that it would return Imperial Sugar to all-American ownership. Imperial Sugar is a subsidiary of Louis Dreyfus Company, which is headquartered in the Netherlands. The Justice Department says Imperial Sugar’s revenues were over $700 million in 2020.

When the acquisition was announced, the companies said it would help expand production and reduce manufacturing costs and would increase the security of the U.S. sugar supply. The companies also said a new combined company would offer better competition and expand distribution in the U.S.

Representatives for the two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Checkup finds Biden 'vigorous'; Harris briefly in power

Checkup finds Biden 'vigorous'; Harris briefly in power

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, but is showing some signs of aging, his doctor said Friday after the oldest president in American history underwent his first routine physical in office and — in a history-making moment — briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent a colonoscopy.

Ex-Arizona county official gets jail for public funds misuse

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail for misusing public money to cover more than $84,000 in personal expenses over a six-year span.

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters.

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.

In June, three Florida prison guards who boasted of being white supremacists beat, pepper sprayed and used a stun gun on an inmate who screamed “I can’t breathe!” at a prison near the Alabama border, according to a fellow inmate who reported it to the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

British Prime Minister criticized for rambling speech and praising Peppa Pig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News