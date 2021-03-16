Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan

But even more important is comprehensive sex education to counteract messages kids might get from porn, she said.

Moves to expand sex education face long odds in Utah, and this year a bill that would have required more discussion about consent in sexual encounters died at the state Legislature.

Republican Rep. Susan Pulsipher sponsored the pornography filter measure, though she acknowledged it isn’t a complete solution.

“A child that wants to find it and tries to would probably be able to still. It’s just one step in the right direction,” she said.

She contends the measure passes constitutional muster because adults can deactivate the filters, but experts said it still raises several legal concerns.

“You’ve basically got the state mandating the filtering of lawful content. That raises immediate First Amendment flags,” said Samir Jain, policy director at the Center for Democracy and Technology, a Washington, D.C.-based internet policy group.

The bill as written could apply to any device “activated” in Utah, raising the possibility that it could require location tracking to activate filters on the phones of anyone coming into the state, Jain said.