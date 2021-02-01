 Skip to main content
Utah cosmetologists protest bill proposing licensing changes
Utah cosmetologists protest bill proposing licensing changes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cosmetologists in Utah protested state legislation aimed at loosening restrictions for certain hairstylists.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Salt Lake City-County Building with signs opposing the bill they said will create health and safety issues, KSTU-TV reported Sunday.

The state Senate bill would establish a license exception for those who dry, style, arrange, dress, curl, hot iron, shampoo or condition hair.

"It’s a huge slap in the face,” said Kathy Lynch, a hairstylist for more than 30 years. “The general public probably doesn’t realize how many things we are trained in.”

Devin Johnson logged 1,600 hours of class time to earn a cosmetologist license.

“It’s not only an insult, but it’s impractical,” Johnson said. "We are in a global pandemic and you are going to deregulate businesses who touch people.”

The legislation is supported by the Libertas Institute, a Utah political reform group advocating free market policies. The organization argues the current requirements create a burden by forcing people to pay for unnecessary classes.

“Requiring 1,600 hours of classes at a cosmetology school does not make sense for all situations," the organization said in a statement.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 21-8 and will next be considered by the Utah House.

