Utility's green energy plan fuels debate in Kansas, Missouri

Eighteen states have a goal to generate all their power from renewable or clean sources by 2050, as do utilities such as Arizona Public Service and Duke Energy, according to Advanced Energy Economy.

Evergy would shut down nearly three-quarters of its coal-fired generating capacity by 2039, starting with a plant in Lawrence by 2023. Its capacity to generate power from wind farms would increase by 23% by 2026.

Evergy has almost no solar power now, but solar farms would provide 13% of its generating capacity within a decade. Its first would go online in 2023.

“Every year, the technology gets better and better," said Chuck Caisley, an Evergy senior vice president and its chief customer officer. "You're just going to see that march continue.”

However, under Evergy's plan, only 20% of its coal-fired generating capacity would go offline by 2030. Also, for now it plans to add natural-gas fired plants after 2030 to back up solar and wind farms. Gas is cleaner but not emissions-free.

Evergy's move toward clean energy is "not fast enough to align with the urgency of climate change," said Jeff Deyette of the Union Concerned Scientists.