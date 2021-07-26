VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

“Unfortunately, many health care and long-term care personnel remain unvaccinated,” the groups said in a statement. “We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers.”

It was unclear what would happen to VA employees who refuse to be vaccinated. The longstanding policy in the health care industry is for staff to stay up-to-date with vaccinations, such as annual flu shots. However, a general rule is to allow exceptions for medical reasons, such as known allergies.

One complicating factor with the COVID-19 vaccines is that they have yet to win full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and continue to be provided under emergency use authorization. The lack of a full approval has fed into hesitancy among some people.

However, the emergency approval process didn’t skip the extensive testing required of any vaccine. Of the three manufacturers of vaccines approved in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval, and a Pfizer decision is expected soon.

And the COVID-19 vaccines were not brewed overnight, either. Indeed, they were the fruit of more than 10 years of behind-the-scenes research and huge injections of funding that laid the groundwork for them to be rolled out so quickly.

Katie Smith Sloan, CEO of LeadingAge, said it's time go beyond the power of persuasion. "As COVID-19 variants emerge and proliferate, we can start saving more lives today by ensuring staff are fully vaccinated,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.