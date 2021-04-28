Vegas agency links more liver ailments to 'Real Water' brand

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas reported six more cases of liver illness this week believed to be linked to a widely marketed bottled water brand, Real Water, that faces a U.S. Food and Drug Administration probe and lawsuits by people alleging they were sickened and hospitalized.

In state court, attorneys for the bottler, Affinitylifestyles.com Inc., and company president Brent Jones acknowledged the FDA investigation but not that Real Water caused illnesses.

They also do not dispute the water is drawn from the public Las Vegas-area water supply, but said last week that it is filtered and processed “before bottling and sale to consumers.”

Jones, a former Nevada state Republican lawmaker, and attorneys did not immediately respond Wednesday to telephone and email messages about the Southern Nevada Health District announcement and the lawsuits.

“Defendants deny the allegations of misrepresentations, omissions, deceptions and actions as alleged,” the company said in April 21 and April 22 answers to two of at least four state and federal lawsuits filed against it.