Vegas-area lawmakers link capacity to COVID-19 vaccine rates

State health officials reported Wednesday that nearly 43% of residents age 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 29% are now fully vaccinated. Statewide, more than 1.7 million shots have been administered.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 436, to 311,750 since the pandemic began. Eleven more deaths were reported, bringing that number to 5,388.

Nevada’s 14-day test positivity rate has risen to 5.9%, up from a low of 4.2% three weeks ago. The figure in Elko County was 9.6%. The World Health Organization goal is 5% or below for governments to relax restrictions.

The rise in the percentage of people who are tested and found to have COVID-19 comes after Sisolak raised maximum capacity levels to 50% at most businesses about a month ago.

In Las Vegas, officials in regional public health, local government, business, school and public safety who have been part of a coronavirus mitigation panel offered their support of the Clark County plan, the Review-Journal reported.

“I think we’re in a really good place and this is a very detailed plan, some of the best we’ve seen throughout the country,” said University Medical Center CEO Mason Van Houweling, speaking as vice chairman of the Nevada Hospital Association.